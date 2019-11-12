IDF launches new round of strikes on Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza

The Israeli military says its airstrikes in the Gaza Strip have targeted Palestinian Islamic Jihad underground facilities and training camps.

The IDF says these underground facilities are used “for storage and manufacturing of weapons.”

These sites are seen as critical facilities for the terror group, which PIJ has invested large sums of money to construct.

“The IDF sees the rocket fire at Israeli territory and citizens with the utmost severity, and it is prepared to continued to defend citizens of the country and for any operation that is needed,” the military says in a statement.

— Judah Ari Gross