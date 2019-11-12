Rocket sirens sound in Gaza-area community

A spokesman for the al-Quds Brigades, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s military wing, warns of further rocket fire from the Gaza Strip tonight and says Israel will not determine how the current round of fighting in the enclave ends.

“We hold the enemy fully responsible for the consequences of its stupid decision to assassinate the leadership of the resistance,” Abu Hamza says. “The coming hours will add a new headline to the record of defeats of the enemy’s rash prime minister, who has only brought the Zionists destruction and war.”

Abu Hamza continues: “We tell the enemy: Perhaps you succeeded in starting this aggression against our people and resistance, but you will not be able to determine when it ends.”

“The coming hours will record a victory for our people. While you started the battle, you will not be able know when it will end,” he says. “We send a message to the Zionist settlers to not listen to their dumb leadership. The decision is now in the hands of the Al-Quds Brigades and the Palestinian resistance.”

— with Adam Rasgon