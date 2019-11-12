Coffee shops start to fill up in Tel Aviv after IDF eases restrictions

Video footage emerges from the internal and external cameras on a public bus at the moment a rocket slammed into a highway in the Be’er Tuvia area, northeast of the Gaza Strip.

Daniel Hazan, a driver on the 340 bus line, says that he had just dropped his last passenger and was hoping to relax a little when the rocket hit the road ahead of him.

“I have been shaking until now,” Hazan tells Channel 12 news. “I picked up my coffee to drink a little while waiting for the traffic light to turn green, when suddenly the rocket hit.

“There was no siren. I didn’t hear anything. The rocket just fell. I am shaking,” he says.