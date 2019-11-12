Hamas says strike on Palestinian Jihad commander ‘won’t go without punishment’

The Hamas terror group says the assassination of Baha Abu al-Ata, a senior commander in Islamic Jihad’s military wing will not pass without a “punishment.”

“Our Palestinian people bid farewell today to a commander and fighter who followed the path of martyred leaders. We in Hamas affirm that the Zionist enemy will bear responsibility for all the consequences and ramifications of this escalation and dangerous attack,” Hamas says in a statement.

“The path of fighting and resistance is on the rise and the the crime of assassinating the commander Abu Salim will not pass without a punishment,” the terror group says, referring to Abu al-Ata’s nickname.

– Adam Rasgon