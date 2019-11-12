Jordan condemns Israeli strike on Islamic Jihad commander

Jordan’s foreign ministry is condemning an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip that killed a top Islamic Jihad commander.

The Israeli strike triggered a barrage of rocket fire from Gaza and set off the fiercest fighting between Israel and Gaza terrorists in months.

In a statement, Daifallah al-Fayez, a spokesman for the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, blames Israel for the ensuing escalation in violence.

He says the fighting “will only increase tension and violence, deepen the environment of despair and promote extremist agendas in the region.”

He calls for Israel and the Palestinians to return to negotiations, saying that talks, along with an end to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade on the territory, could bring a solution to Gaza’s woes.

