IDF says central Israel residents can now go to work if there’s a bomb shelter

Medics resuscitate an 8-year-old girl who lost consciousness during a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip on the city of Holon.

At approximately 8 a.m., a rocket was fired toward south Tel Aviv, triggering sirens in the city and nearby suburbs, sending hundreds of thousands of people to bomb shelters.

The girl lost consciousness after her family reached the internal stairwell in their building, medics say.

“When we reached the location, we saw an 8-year-old girl in the stairwell of a building who was unconscious, with no pulse, and who wasn’t breathing,” one of the medics says.

“We gave her life-saving treatment, including advanced CPR, chest massages, artificial respiration, defibrillation and treatment with medication until her pulse came back and we stabilized her condition. We took her to the hospital in serious but stable condition. She was unconscious and connected to a respirator,” the medic says.

It is not immediately clear if the girl’s collapse was caused by the rocket attack.

— Judah Ari Gross