IDF spokesman: Not returning to policy of targeted assassinations

IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Hidai Zilberman says the killing of a senior Islamic Jihad commander does not represent a return the the policy of targeted killings that saw Israel kill dozens of terror leaders in the last decade.

Zilberman said air force targeted Baha Abu al-Ata because he was “a ticking bomb” and was planning imminent attacks against Israel.

Israeli blames for the recent salvo of rockets fired into Israel.