The Times of Israel is liveblogging the events of November 12 as the nation girds for a major escalation in violence following the assassination of top Islamic Jihad commander Baha abu al-Ata.
IDF spokesman: Not returning to policy of targeted assassinations
IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Hidai Zilberman says the killing of a senior Islamic Jihad commander does not represent a return the the policy of targeted killings that saw Israel kill dozens of terror leaders in the last decade.
Zilberman said air force targeted Baha Abu al-Ata because he was “a ticking bomb” and was planning imminent attacks against Israel.
Israeli blames for the recent salvo of rockets fired into Israel.
Army says they targeted the specific room where Islamic Jihad leader slept
Senior military officials says they managed to target the specific room where Baha Abu al-Ata, a senior Islamic Jihad leader was sleeping, and did not destroy the entire building, Israel radio reports.
Palestinians say that Al-ata and his wife were killed in the strike on the building in the Shejaiya area of Gaza City.
The official tells Israel Radio that they had specific information on his location and managed to avoid casualties to bystanders.
The official says this was a one-time operation to get al-Ata, who was responsible for firing dozens of rockets at Israel in recent weeks, and not a return to Israel’s policy of targeted killings.
Iron Dome said to intercept rockets fired from Gaza
The Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted several rockets over southern Israel early Tuesday, media reports said.
Israel radio said that several rockets were intercepted over the southern city of Ashdod.
There was no immediate confirmation from the IDF, but warning sirens wailed in several cities in the south, including Ashdod and Ashkelon
IDF urges residents of southern Israel to stay close to bomb shelters
The IDF urged residents of southern Israel to stay close to bomb shelters on Tuesday as the region went on high alert after Israel killed a senior Islamic Jiahd commander.
School was canceled in cities and communities near the Gaza Strip and the railways cancelled routes in southern Israel.
All public events in the area were ordered cancelled.
Rocket sirens wail after Israeli kills Islamic Jihad commander
Rocket warning sounded in Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip early Tuesday after Israel killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza.
The IDF said sirens went off in Ashdod and in the Gadera region in southern Israel. The IDF was investigating.
