IDF chief: We are preparing for Gaza escalation from ground, air and sea

In televised address, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi says the Israeli military is preparing for an escalation in violence after the targeted killing of an Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata in a strike in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning.

“He is the man who acted in every way to sabotage attempts for calm with Hamas. He was a live ticking bomb, and even now he worked and planned attacks. He was responsible for the majority of attacks that took place over past year. We are preparing for escalation from the ground, air and sea,” Kohavi says.

Kohavi adds that Abu al-Ata was effectively the head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza and is the “man who undermined the quiet in southern Israel.”