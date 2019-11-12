IDF says carrying out retaliatory strikes after over 70 rockets fired from Gaza

The IDF has begun conducting retaliatory strikes against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group in the Gaza Strip in response to the ongoing rocket attacks by the organization from the coastal enclave.

The decision was announced following a meeting of the security cabinet.

“At this time, the IDf has begun to attack terror targets belonging to the PIJ terror group in the Gaza Strip. More details soon,” the army says.

Until now, the IDF has largely refrained from conducting strikes in the Gaza Strip in response to over 70 rockets and mortar shells fired from the Strip, according to an unofficial tally, with the exception of an attack on a rocket-launching squad in northern Gaza this morning.

The current round of violence began after Israel carried out a targeted killing of Baha Abu al-Ata.

