IDF strikes Islamic Jihad observation posts, underground facilities

Israeli fighter jets bomb a number of underground facilities and observation posts controlled by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad as part of the IDF’s latest round of airstrikes on the terror group as rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip continue into their 12th hour, the army says.

According to the army, the underground facilities were used by PIJ to manufacture weapons and for other military purposes.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says five Palestinians — all apparent members of the PIJ terror group — have been killed in IDF strikes as they were preparing to launch rockets at Israel.

In addition, 45 people have been injured to various degrees, the health ministry says.

