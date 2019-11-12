IDF preparing for several days of battle

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu say the decision to kill a senior Islamic Jihad officer was taken Sunday by the cabinet.

“Senior Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata was targeted overnight in Gaza. He was responsible for many terrorist attacks and the firing of rockets at Israel in recent months and had intended to carry out imminent attacks,” Netanyahu’s office tweets.

“The IDF action was recommended by the IDF Chief-of-Staff and ISA Director and was approved by the Prime Minister and Defense Minister after it had been presented to – and approved by – the Security Cabinet.”