Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026

Iraq orders investigation into Saudi East-West pipeline attack

By Reuters 11 September 2026, 11:54 pm
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Iraq welcomed Saudi Arabia’s decision to hold off on retaliation after Riyadh said drones launched from Iraqi territory struck its East-West pipeline.

Iraq condemned any attack threatening Saudi security and said its prime minister had ordered an investigation into those responsible, according to a statement from its armed forces.

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