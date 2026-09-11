Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026

Gal Gadot blows shofar in ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on eve of Rosh Hashanah

11 September 2026, 11:35 pm
3 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Gal Gadot and Jimmy Kimmel blow shofars on the latter's late night talk show on September 10, 2026. (Screen capture/X)
Gal Gadot and Jimmy Kimmel blow shofars on the latter's late night talk show on September 10, 2026. (Screen capture/X)

Gal Gadot appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show on ABC to promote her new Amazon series, “The Runner.”

The Israeli Hollywood star shared her love of gefilte fish and horseradish and blew a shofar along with Kimmel to usher in the Rosh Hashanah holiday.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.