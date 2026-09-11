Gal Gadot blows shofar in ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on eve of Rosh Hashanah

Gal Gadot appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show on ABC to promote her new Amazon series, “The Runner.”

The Israeli Hollywood star shared her love of gefilte fish and horseradish and blew a shofar along with Kimmel to usher in the Rosh Hashanah holiday.

GAL GADOT BLOWS THE SHOFAR

AND TALKS ABOUT ROSH HASHANAH WITH JIMMY KIMMEL pic.twitter.com/PStUK23aUM — Eighteen (@eighteenorg) September 11, 2026