Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026

Saudi Arabia says East-West oil pipeline was targeted by drones from Iraq

11 September 2026, 11:10 pm
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The Saudi Foreign Ministry offers additional details on what led it to temporarily halt operations of its East-West oil pipeline, saying it was attacked by drones that originated from Iraq.

It didn’t offer additional details regarding who was behind the drone launch, but several Iran-backed Shiite militias operate in Iraq.

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