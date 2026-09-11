Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026
Saudi Arabia says East-West oil pipeline was targeted by drones from Iraq
The Saudi Foreign Ministry offers additional details on what led it to temporarily halt operations of its East-West oil pipeline, saying it was attacked by drones that originated from Iraq.
It didn’t offer additional details regarding who was behind the drone launch, but several Iran-backed Shiite militias operate in Iraq.
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