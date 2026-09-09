Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Houthis report over 30 Saudi strikes on several Yemeni regions

By AFP Today, 9:26 am
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Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis report more than 30 Saudi strikes on several regions, a day after the rebels launched major attacks on their neighbor, injuring dozens of people.

“Saudi enemy aircraft launched 32 airstrikes on various areas across the governorates of Marib, Al-Jawf, Taiz and Hodeidah over the past few hours,” the rebels’ Almasirah television says.

There has been no official comment from Saudi Arabia about the Houthi report.

Saudi authorities previously said that Houthi attacks caused temporary shutdowns at oil sites and injured 73 people early Tuesday. The rebels reported Saudi airstrikes following the attacks.

Deadly fighting reignited in Yemen last week, when the Houthis launched a major campaign to seize territory near the Bab el-Mandeb strait.

The strait has become an increasingly important route for Saudi oil since Iran blockaded the Strait of Hormuz, choking Gulf exports.

The latest fighting in Yemen has killed more than 500 people, mostly combatants from both sides, according to an AFP tally based on sources from each camp.

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