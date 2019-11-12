Joint List’s Odeh accuses Netanyahu of escalating situation for political gain

The Al-Quds Brigades, Islamic Jihad’s military wing, vows a major response to the assassination of Baha Abu al-Ata, a senior commander in the terror group.

“We announce the general mobilization of our fighters and units and we affirm that the response to this crime will have no limits and will be tantamount to the size of the crime that the criminal enemy perpetrated,” the Al-Quds Brigades says in a statement.

According to the Islamic Jihad military wing, Abu al-Ata, 42, was “one of the most prominent members of its military council and the commander of the northern part of the [Gaza Strip].”

– Adam Rasgon