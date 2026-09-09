IDF says it struck terror groups’ weapon depots and rocket-launching sites in Gaza

Three weapon depots and a rocket-launching site were destroyed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip yesterday, the IDF announces.

The military says the weapon depots, belonging to the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups, were used to store dozens of weapons, including rockets and assault rifles.

Recently, according to the IDF, Hamas operatives were spotted arriving at the weapon depots and using the guns stored there for “guarding and establishing control over the Gaza Strip.”

In addition, the strikes yesterday also destroyed a rocket-launching pit that had been used during the war to fire projectiles at Israel, the military says.

The IDF says it will continue “to operate decisively to degrade the capabilities of terror organizations in the Gaza Strip while thwarting any attempt to rebuild capabilities or possess weapons intended to harm our forces.”

צה״ל ימשיך לפעול בנחישות לגריעת יכולות ארגוני הטרור ברצועת עזה ולסיכול כל ניסיון לשקמן או להחזיק באמצעי לחימה במטרה לפגוע בכוחותינו. כוחות צה"ל בפיקוד הדרום פרוסים במרחב בהתאם להסכם וימשיכו לפעול להסרת כל איום מיידי pic.twitter.com/nfYp5IcYSG — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 9, 2026