The Times of Israel is liveblogging the events of November 12, as the nation girds for a major escalation in violence following the assassination of top Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata in Gaza.
Rocket damages car in Ashdod; no injuries reported
A rocket strikes the city of Ashdod, causing no injuries but damaging a car, police say.
“Sappers from the Israel Police are responding to an impact site in the city of Ashdod,” police say.
Several rockets have also struck the town of Sderot, northeast of the Gaza Strip.
“There have been no reports of damage, and there were no injuries,” police say.
– Judah Ari Gross
Hamas says strike on Palestinian Jihad commander ‘won’t go without punishment’
The Hamas terror group says the assassination of Baha Abu al-Ata, a senior commander in Islamic Jihad’s military wing will not pass without a “punishment.”
“Our Palestinian people bid farewell today to a commander and fighter who followed the path of martyred leaders. We in Hamas affirm that the Zionist enemy will bear responsibility for all the consequences and ramifications of this escalation and dangerous attack,” Hamas says in a statement.
“The path of fighting and resistance is on the rise and the the crime of assassinating the commander Abu Salim will not pass without a punishment,” the terror group says, referring to Abu al-Ata’s nickname.
– Adam Rasgon
IDF denies Palestinian reports of IDF strikes on Gaza
A senior IDF official denies Palestinian media reports of Israeli strikes in the northern Gaza Strip.
“Contrary to reports, there were no hits on Gaza,” the official tells Channel 12 news.
Eshkol regional council: All rockets, incendiary balloons land in open areas
The Eshkol region of southern Israel says the rocket and mortar attacks launched from the Gaza Strip have so far all landed in agricultural fields and other open areas, not within communities.
“There are no impacts within communities, and no damage has been caused,” an Eshkol spokesperson says.
Balloons suspected of carrying explosives have touched down in several fields in the region.
“They are being taken care of by police sappers,” the Eshkol spokesperson says.
– Judah Ari Gross
Tel Aviv stock market trades as normal despite security situation
The Tel Aviv stock market is trading as normal, a spokeswoman says.
“We are considered an essential operation, therefore we are working as usual.”
– Shoshanna Solomon
Islamic Jihad head: ‘We are going to war. Netanyahu crossed all red lines’
Ziad al-Nakhala, the secretary-general of Islamic Jihad, says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has crossed “all the red lines” in the assassination of Baha Abu al-Ata, a senior commander in the terror group.
“We are going to war. Netanyahu has crossed all the red lines in the assassination of Al-Quds Brigades Commander Baha Abu al-Ata. We we will respond forcefully,” he tells Dar al-Hayat, an Arabic-language news site.
Jordanian media reports 2 arrested for planning attacks on Israeli, US embassies
Jordanian media reports that intelligence services in the country recently thwarted terrorist attacks targeting workers at the Israeli and US embassies in Amman, as well as American troops stationed in the Hashemite Kingdom.
Two suspects were arrested on suspicion of planning the attack, the Kan public broadcaster reports.
Islamic Jihad’s military wing vows major response to strike on commander
The Al-Quds Brigades, Islamic Jihad’s military wing, vows a major response to the assassination of Baha Abu al-Ata, a senior commander in the terror group.
“We announce the general mobilization of our fighters and units and we affirm that the response to this crime will have no limits and will be tantamount to the size of the crime that the criminal enemy perpetrated,” the Al-Quds Brigades says in a statement.
According to the Islamic Jihad military wing, Abu al-Ata, 42, was “one of the most prominent members of its military council and the commander of the northern part of the [Gaza Strip].”
– Adam Rasgon
Joint List’s Odeh accuses Netanyahu of escalating situation for political gain
Joint List chair Ayman Odeh accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of escalating the situation in Gaza for his own political gain.
“A cynical man who lost two consecutive elections will leave only scorched earth in a desperate attempt to remain in office,” Odeh says on Twitter.
“For a decade he rose every morning to deepen the occupation and keep the prospect of peace – and so he did so today too.”
– Raoul Wootliff
Sirens sound in cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon; no injuries reported
Fresh rocket sirens sound in the cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon and their surrounding suburbs.
There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
– Judah Ari Gross
Rivlin calls for end to political squabbling with message of support to citizens
President Reuven Rivlin sends a plea for political unity as Israel comes under sustained rocket fire, sending a message of support to the country’s citizens.
“We stand behind the security forces, who have been working for the success of this morning’s operations for a long time. I know that they and the Israeli government that approved the operation, have Israel’s security, and only that, in their minds,” the president says.
“This is no time for political squabbles, and those who do so bring no credit to themselves. It is the time to stop such statements immediately. Israeli citizens – please listen to the life-saving instructions of the IDF Home Front Command and take good care of yourselves.”
– Raphael Ahren
Blue and White MK rejects allegations strike timed for political benefit
Blue and White MK Ram Ben Barak says he “rejects the allegations about the timing of the attack,” after suggestions the targeting of a senior member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad was linked to political considerations.
“There is no better time for the elimination of Abu al-Ata, regardless of the political situation. We are still working for a unity government,” Ben Baak says.
Palestinian media: IDF hits targets in Gaza in response to rocket fire
Palestinian media reports that the Israel Defense Forces has hit a number of targets in the Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire from the enclave.
There is no immediate confirmation from the IDF.
Likud MK Sa’ar calls for political unity amid rocket fire from Gaza
Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar calls for political unity amid rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.
“The people of Israel are united in these moments, and this unity should also be reflected in the political system and will add strength to Israel,” Sa’ar says on Twitter.
“The target should be dismantling Hamas’s military infrastructure and Islamic Jihad in Gaza,” he says.
Raoul Wootliff
Video shows rocket interception in Tel Aviv area
The Iron Dome missile defense system is activated near Tel Aviv, following rocket sirens in the city.
A video from the scene shows the distinctive puff of smoke caused by the detonation of an Iron Dome Tamir interceptor missile.
It is not immediately clear if the missile successfully shot down an incoming rocket or if it self-detonated after Iron Dome operators saw that the rocket was heading toward an unpopulated area.
Rocket alerts sound in Tel Aviv
Incoming rocket alert sirens sound in Tel Aviv and suburbs south of the city.
Tel Aviv residents report two Iron Dome missiles fired at the incoming projectiles.
There are reports of explosions, indicating at least one rocket was intercepted.
Ben Gurion Airport operating as usual
Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport says it will continue to operate as usual despite the ongoing rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip.
“Ben Gurion Airport is working as usual with no changes to the flight schedule,” a spokesman for the Israeli Airports Authority says.
Earlier, the IDF Home Front Command ordered closed all schools and non-essential businesses in the Tel Aviv Metropolitan area, where the airport is located.
— Judah Ari Gross
No injuries reported in rocket attacks
The Magen David Adom ambulance service says there have so far been no injuries directly caused by rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, though medics have treated three people for light wounds caused by falls while running to bomb shelters.
A 93-year-old man in the city of Ashkelon, a 24-year-old woman in the city of Gedera and an 18-year-old woman in Ashdod sustained light injuries while rushing to bomb shelters, MDA says.
In addition, three people were taken to the hospital after they suffered panic attacks caused by the rocket attacks, the ambulance service says.
“Magen David Adom teams are on alert and are in contact with security officials,” the service says.
— Judah Ari Gross
School and work called off in multiple regions; large assemblies forbidden
The IDF Home Front Command orders all schools and non-essential businesses closed in the following areas: the Gaza periphery; the Lachish region; the western Negev; the central Negev; the Shfela region; the Dan region, including Tel Aviv; and the Yarkon region.
In the Dan and Yarkon regions, the military forbids all public gatherings of more than 300 people.
In the other regions, the IDF forbids gatherings of more than 100 people.
— Judah Ari Gross
House in Sderot suffers direct hit; none injured
A house in the southern town of Sderot suffers a direct hit by a rocket fired from Gaza.
Despite the heavy damage, there are no casualties.
The Israel Police says officers, among them sappers, have been alerted to two sites where rockets fell in Sderot.
Police call on the public to obey the instructions of the IDF Home Front Command.
School, work called off in all areas between Gaza and Tel Aviv
In an unprecedented move since the 2014 Gaza war, the IDF Home Front Command says all school is canceled in all of the Dan region, including Tel Aviv, as well as the south.
Joint List MK says Netanyahu ordered strike ‘to save his skin’
Amid mixed political reactions to the escalation in Gaza, Joint List MK Ofer Kassif says on twitter that “to save his skin, Netanyahu is reverting the only thing he can do: kill, destroy and incite war.
“The bloodshed is on his head,” he says.
Gantz: IDF made the right decision in hitting terrorist
Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz writes on Twitter that “the political echelon and the IDF made the right decision tonight for the security of Israeli citizens and residents of the south.”
He says that “the fight against terrorism is ongoing and requires moments of difficult decision making.”
“Blue and white will back up any proper activity for the security of Israel and put the residents’ security above politics,” he adds.
— Raoul Wootliff
School called off in Holon and Rishon
School is called off in Rishon Lezion and Holon, just south of Tel Aviv, which were just targeted with rockets from Gaza.
Knesset speaker says Gaza assassination is ‘a message to all terrorists’
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein says in a statement that “eliminating al-Atta sends a clear message to all terrorists — no one is immune.”
“I congratulate the security forces and the prime minister on the important action to eliminate the terrorist,” Edelstein says. “During this time, our hearts are with the residents of the South. All the people of Israel are behind you.”
— Raoul Wootliff
IDF says timing not linked to politics, but al-Ata’s location
The IDF responds to the conspicuous timing of the attack, saying it had been planning to conduct the attack for the past week and was waiting for a time when al-Ata was as isolated as possible to avoid civilian casualties.
“Over the last week, we have been waiting for the opportune moment to conduct the surgical strike,” IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus says.
Earlier, former general and current Democratic Camp politician Yair Golan said the timing of the strike was suspicious, and may have been meant to force Benny Gantz into compromise unity government.
— Judah Ari Gross
IDF preparing for several days of battle
The IDF says it expects terror groups in the Gaza Strip to retaliate for the assassination of Palestinian Islamic Jihad senior leader Baha abu al-Ata with rocket attacks throughout the country over the coming days.
“We are prepared for several days of battle, with an aerial defense shield, including in the center of the country,” the IDF spokesman says.
— Judah Ari Gross
PM says decision to kill al-Ata taken by cabinet
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu say the decision to kill a senior Islamic Jihad officer was taken Sunday by the cabinet.
“Senior Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata was targeted overnight in Gaza. He was responsible for many terrorist attacks and the firing of rockets at Israel in recent months and had intended to carry out imminent attacks,” Netanyahu’s office tweets.
“The IDF action was recommended by the IDF Chief-of-Staff and ISA Director and was approved by the Prime Minister and Defense Minister after it had been presented to – and approved by – the Security Cabinet.”
Security cabinet to meet over Gaza escalation
The security cabinet was set to meet Tuesday morning to discuss the escalation in southern Israel and the Gaza Strip after the IAF kills a senior Islamic Jihad leader and the terror group responded with rockets fired at Israel.
The meeting set for 09.00 a.m. comes the same day as Naftali Bennett is set to take over as Defense Minister.
Israel Radio says that senior Israeli officials have been barred form talking to the media.
IDF spokesman: Not returning to policy of targeted assassinations
IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Hidai Zilberman says the killing of a senior Islamic Jihad commander does not represent a return the the policy of targeted killings that saw Israel kill dozens of terror leaders in the last decade.
Zilberman said air force targeted Baha Abu al-Ata because he was “a ticking bomb” and was planning imminent attacks against Israel.
Israeli blames for the recent salvo of rockets fired into Israel.
Army says they targeted the specific room where Islamic Jihad leader slept
Senior military officials says they managed to target the specific room where Baha Abu al-Ata, a senior Islamic Jihad leader was sleeping, and did not destroy the entire building, Israel radio reports.
Palestinians say that Al-ata and his wife were killed in the strike on the building in the Shejaiya area of Gaza City.
The official tells Israel Radio that they had specific information on his location and managed to avoid casualties to bystanders.
The official says this was a one-time operation to get al-Ata, who was responsible for firing dozens of rockets at Israel in recent weeks, and not a return to Israel’s policy of targeted killings.
Iron Dome said to intercept rockets fired from Gaza
The Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted several rockets over southern Israel early Tuesday, media reports said.
Israel radio said that several rockets were intercepted over the southern city of Ashdod.
There was no immediate confirmation from the IDF, but warning sirens wailed in several cities in the south, including Ashdod and Ashkelon
IDF urges residents of southern Israel to stay close to bomb shelters
The IDF urged residents of southern Israel to stay close to bomb shelters on Tuesday as the region went on high alert after Israel killed a senior Islamic Jiahd commander.
School was canceled in cities and communities near the Gaza Strip and the railways cancelled routes in southern Israel.
All public events in the area were ordered cancelled.
Rocket sirens wail after Israeli kills Islamic Jihad commander
Rocket warning sounded in Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip early Tuesday after Israel killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza.
The IDF said sirens went off in Ashdod and in the Gadera region in southern Israel. The IDF was investigating.
