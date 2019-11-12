The Times of Israel is liveblogging the events of November 12 as the nation girds for a major escalation in violence following the assassination of top Islamic Jihad commander Baha abu al-Ata.
House in Sderot suffers direct hit; none inured
A house in the southern town of Sderot suffers a direct hit by a rocket fired from Gaza.
Despite the heavy damage, there are no casualties.
תיעוד: הבית שנפגע מרקטה בשדרות@Itsik_zuarets (צילום: מנדי ריזל) pic.twitter.com/AwYDCd249C
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 12, 2019
The Israel Police says officers, among them sappers, have been alerted to two sites where rockets fell in Sderot.
Police call on the public to obey the instructions of the IDF Home Front Command.
School, work called off in all areas between Gaza and Tel Aviv
In an unprecedented move since the 2014 Gaza war, the IDF Home Front Command says all school is canceled in all of the Dan region, including Tel Aviv, as well as the south.
Joint List MK says Netanyahu ordered strike ‘to save his skin’
Amid mixed political reactions to the escalation in Gaza, Joint List MK Ofer Kassif says on twitter that “to save his skin, Netanyahu is reverting the only thing he can do: kill, destroy and incite war.
“The bloodshed is on his head,” he says.
Gantz: IDF made the right decision in hitting terrorist
Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz writes on Twitter that “the political echelon and the IDF made the right decision tonight for the security of Israeli citizens and residents of the south.”
He says that “the fight against terrorism is ongoing and requires moments of difficult decision making.”
“Blue and white will back up any proper activity for the security of Israel and put the residents’ security above politics,” he adds.
— Raoul Wootliff
School called off in Holon and Rishon
School is called off in Rishon Lezion and Holon, just south of Tel Aviv, which were just targeted with rockets from Gaza.
Knesset speaker says Gaza assassination is ‘a message to all terrorists’
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein says in a statement that “eliminating al-Atta sends a clear message to all terrorists — no one is immune.”
“I congratulate the security forces and the prime minister on the important action to eliminate the terrorist,” Edelstein says. “During this time, our hearts are with the residents of the South. All the people of Israel are behind you.”
— Raoul Wootliff
IDF says timing not linked to politics, but al-Ata’s location
The IDF responds to the conspicuous timing of the attack, saying it had been planning to conduct the attack for the past week and was waiting for a time when al-Ata was as isolated as possible to avoid civilian casualties.
“Over the last week, we have been waiting for the opportune moment to conduct the surgical strike,” IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus says.
Earlier, former general and current Democratic Camp politician Yair Golan said the timing of the strike was suspicious, and may have been meant to force Benny Gantz into compromise unity government.
— Judah Ari Gross
IDF preparing for several days of battle
The IDF says it expects terror groups in the Gaza Strip to retaliate for the assassination of Palestinian Islamic Jihad senior leader Baha abu al-Ata with rocket attacks throughout the country over the coming days.
“We are prepared for several days of battle, with an aerial defense shield, including in the center of the country,” the IDF spokesman says.
— Judah Ari Gross
PM says decision to kill al-Ata taken by cabinet
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu say the decision to kill a senior Islamic Jihad officer was taken Sunday by the cabinet.
“Senior Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata was targeted overnight in Gaza. He was responsible for many terrorist attacks and the firing of rockets at Israel in recent months and had intended to carry out imminent attacks,” Netanyahu’s office tweets.
“The IDF action was recommended by the IDF Chief-of-Staff and ISA Director and was approved by the Prime Minister and Defense Minister after it had been presented to – and approved by – the Security Cabinet.”
Security cabinet to meet over Gaza escalation
The security cabinet was set to meet Tuesday morning to discuss the escalation in southern Israel and the Gaza Strip after the IAF kills a senior Islamic Jihad leader and the terror group responded with rockets fired at Israel.
The meeting set for 09.00 a.m. comes the same day as Naftali Bennett is set to take over as Defense Minister.
Israel Radio says that senior Israeli officials have been barred form talking to the media.
IDF spokesman: Not returning to policy of targeted assassinations
IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Hidai Zilberman says the killing of a senior Islamic Jihad commander does not represent a return the the policy of targeted killings that saw Israel kill dozens of terror leaders in the last decade.
Zilberman said air force targeted Baha Abu al-Ata because he was “a ticking bomb” and was planning imminent attacks against Israel.
Israeli blames for the recent salvo of rockets fired into Israel.
Army says they targeted the specific room where Islamic Jihad leader slept
Senior military officials says they managed to target the specific room where Baha Abu al-Ata, a senior Islamic Jihad leader was sleeping, and did not destroy the entire building, Israel radio reports.
Palestinians say that Al-ata and his wife were killed in the strike on the building in the Shejaiya area of Gaza City.
The official tells Israel Radio that they had specific information on his location and managed to avoid casualties to bystanders.
The official says this was a one-time operation to get al-Ata, who was responsible for firing dozens of rockets at Israel in recent weeks, and not a return to Israel’s policy of targeted killings.
Iron Dome said to intercept rockets fired from Gaza
The Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted several rockets over southern Israel early Tuesday, media reports said.
Israel radio said that several rockets were intercepted over the southern city of Ashdod.
There was no immediate confirmation from the IDF, but warning sirens wailed in several cities in the south, including Ashdod and Ashkelon
IDF urges residents of southern Israel to stay close to bomb shelters
The IDF urged residents of southern Israel to stay close to bomb shelters on Tuesday as the region went on high alert after Israel killed a senior Islamic Jiahd commander.
School was canceled in cities and communities near the Gaza Strip and the railways cancelled routes in southern Israel.
All public events in the area were ordered cancelled.
Rocket sirens wail after Israeli kills Islamic Jihad commander
Rocket warning sounded in Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip early Tuesday after Israel killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza.
The IDF said sirens went off in Ashdod and in the Gadera region in southern Israel. The IDF was investigating.
