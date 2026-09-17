Dozens protest outside home of ‘NAZA’ co-director’s parents for 2nd night

A few dozen people protest outside the home of the parents of “NAZA” co-director Rachel Szor in central Israel’s Savyon for a second straight night, footage shows.

The film alleges that Israel used AI to systematically target civilians in Gaza, a charge the IDF has denied.

Video shared in a group chat run by organizers shows protesters chanting, “We’re banishing the traitors.”

Protesters can be seen waving flags of IDF units and hoisting signs that read “traitors.”

Mordechai David, a pro-government provocateur who is among the protest’s organizers, has said they are trying to track down the parents of the other co-director, journalist Yuval Abraham, and vowed that when Szor and Abraham get back to Israel, they will be hounded by protesters.