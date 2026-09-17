Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

Dozens protest outside home of ‘NAZA’ co-director’s parents for 2nd night

By Noam Lehmann Today, 10:29 pm
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Right-wing activists protest against filmmaker Rachel Szor and her film 'NAZA' outside her parents’ home in Savyon, central Israel, September 16, 2026. (Erik Marmor/Flash90)
Right-wing activists protest against filmmaker Rachel Szor and her film 'NAZA' outside her parents’ home in Savyon, central Israel, September 16, 2026. (Erik Marmor/Flash90)

A few dozen people protest outside the home of the parents of “NAZA” co-director Rachel Szor in central Israel’s Savyon for a second straight night, footage shows.

The film alleges that Israel used AI to systematically target civilians in Gaza, a charge the IDF has denied.

Video shared in a group chat run by organizers shows protesters chanting, “We’re banishing the traitors.”

Protesters can be seen waving flags of IDF units and hoisting signs that read “traitors.”

Mordechai David, a pro-government provocateur who is among the protest’s organizers, has said they are trying to track down the parents of the other co-director, journalist Yuval Abraham, and vowed that when Szor and Abraham get back to Israel, they will be hounded by protesters.

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