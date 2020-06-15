The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.
So-called Norwegian Law to be brought for final votes
The Likud and Blue and White parties have agreed to advance a bill allowing ministers to give up their positions as Knesset members in order to enable a different member of their party slate to take their spot in parliament.
The so-called Norwegian Law will be brought to its second and third readings today, Hebrew reports say. If it clears the plenary votes, it will become law.
Netanyahu had tried to delay the vote — sought by Blue and White — for leverage, after seeking to make a retroactive change to the unity coalition deal between Likud and Benny Gantz’s party.
A source in Likud tells the Kan public broadcaster that Gantz has agreed to make the change sought by Netanyahu.
“Blue and White caved. We will amend the agreement and ensure the continued term of the alternate prime minister in a year and a half,” the source says.
The coalition deal agreed on by the parties stipulates that if the Knesset is dissolved and elections are called between November 2020 and November 2021 — after a six-month “emergency period” ends but before Gantz becomes prime minister as part of the power-sharing deal — Gantz would automatically become the transitional prime minister instead of Netanyahu.
But Netanyahu is now reportedly demanding that the deal be changed so that he will remain prime minister if elections are called during that time.
The deal says that if the High Court strikes down legislation passed as part of the coalition deal during the emergency period, Netanyahu will be the transitional leader. However, the premier now fears that the court could make such a decision after November, according to Channel 12.
Netanyahu was also demanding that the coalition deal be changed so that the government would serve for a full four-year term instead of the current three, fearing that clause would hand the court grounds to annul the deal.
Netanyahu and Gantz met earlier today on the issue.
Construction begins on ‘The American Road’ encircling Jerusalem
Israel has begun building a bypass road linking West Bank settlements to Jerusalem, in a project dubbed “The American Road” that is set to cost over $250 million, Reuters reports.
The road will connect settlements north and south of the capital to the city, as well as cut travel times for East Jerusalem neighborhoods, city officials say. It is poised to be completed in the summer of 2021, says the report.
Fadi Al-Hidmi, the Palestinian Minister of Jerusalem Affairs, tells Reuters the project “cuts off Palestinian neighborhoods within the city from one another.” Jerusalem officials counter that it will benefit both Jewish and Arab residents of Jerusalem.
“It doesn’t unite the settlements. It’s not about uniting borders or municipal lines,” says Deputy Mayor Arieh King, a hawkish council member. “But it does connect them more on the daily level – whether it’s studies, tourism or commerce. And then in practice you create a huge Jerusalem metropolis.”
Critics say the road undermines the possibility of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The building comes amid ramped up talk of prospective Israeli annexation of portions of the West Bank, which could begin in July under the Trump peace plan.
Greek PM to visit Israel to discuss energy, West Bank annexation
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will travel to Israel tomorrow for wide-ranging talks covering energy and his counterpart’s controversial plans to annex parts of the West Bank.
Mitsotakis will lead the largest high-level delegation to Israel since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with six ministers in tow including defense and tourism.
Their overnight stay follows a visit to Jerusalem last week by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who voiced European discontent at Israeli proposals to annex West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley.
The step forms part of a peace plan unveiled by US President Donald Trump in January, which has been backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and wholly rejected by the Palestinians.
“We will discuss the peace plan of President Trump and we will talk about energy and the EastMed (gas pipeline), stability in the Middle East with an emphasis on Iran and Lebanon,” Israeli Foreign Ministry official Iris Ambor tells journalists on Monday.
Israel, Greece and Cyprus in January signed the EastMed deal for a huge pipeline to ship gas from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe, despite objections from Turkey.
Mitsotakis will hold talks with Netanyahu on Tuesday and the following day visit Jerusalem’s Holocaust memorial site Yad Vashem, Ambor says.
The Greece delegation will not travel to the West Bank city of Ramallah, headquarters of the Palestinian Authority, according to Israeli officials.
The European Union is weighing retaliatory measures as a response to Israeli annexation, which could begin from July 1, although sanctions would require the agreement of all 27 member states.
Israel is counting on European allies such as Austria and Hungary — who last month refused to back a resolution against annexation — and “friendly” countries such as Greece and Cyprus to tone down the EU response.
— AFP
Settler leader against Trump plan snubbed by Likud, embraced by Yamina
The Likud party refuses to allow a settler leader to join a faction meeting in the Knesset to voice his objections to the Trump administration’s peace plan, prompting the right-wing opposition Yamina party to host him instead.
David Elhayani is embraced by Yamina, which says it will always be home to the pro-settlement right in a statement describing the incident.
“A right-wing party cannot refuse to host the representatives of the settlements who are currently sensing a real danger to their life’s work,” Yamina says.
Elhayani drew ire earlier this month from Netanyahu for his criticism of the peace plan and for saying Donald Trump is no friend of Israel.
EU foreign ministers push Pompeo on Israeli annexation
EU foreign ministers hold video talks with their US counterpart Mike Pompeo as rifts widen over how to handle relations with Israel, China and international organizations.
The meeting kicks off a crunch week for trans-Atlantic ties, with a virtual meeting of NATO defense ministers starting Wednesday already overshadowed by Washington’s controversial plans to slash its troop presence in Germany.
US President Donald Trump’s “America First” approach has seen ties with Europe lurch from crisis to crisis in recent years, but EU officials are determined to keep talking to Washington, even if little progress is apparent.
High on the agenda will be the Middle East peace process, as Brussels seeks to persuade Israel to back down from plans to annex parts of the West Bank.
The new Israeli government led once again by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signaled it intends to annex West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley, as proposed by Trump, with initial steps to begin from July 1.
A senior EU official says Monday’s talks with Pompeo would begin three weeks “devoted to strongly reaching out” to all parties — including the Israeli and US governments — to try to stop the moves.
EU ministers will press their objections to annexations — which they say breach international law — with Pompeo.
“We are reaching out trying to persuade everybody that annexations are not a good idea and will create instability, and the Israeli government should reconsider,” the official says.
Pompeo has urged the Palestinians to embrace Trump’s Middle East peace plan, which promises them an independent but condensed and demilitarized state as well as international investment.
— AFP
Patient, 73, threatens medical staff with knife before surgery; is arrested
A 73-year-old man hospitalized at the Wolfson Medical Center uses a knife to threaten medical staff who were preparing him for surgery.
He has been arrested.
Taste of freedom: Parisians return to cafes and restaurants after 3 months
Paris is rediscovering itself, as its cafes and restaurants reopen for the first time since the fast-spreading coronavirus forced them to close their doors March 14.
“Salut!” says a masked manager to a pair of regular customers as they entered Les Favoris brasserie in southern Paris on Monday for their shot of morning espresso.
The surprise permission to reopen came from France’s president, in a televised address to the nation Sunday night.
“We will rediscover … the art of living, our taste for freedom,” President Emmanuel Macron says, citing progress in fighting the virus. “We will rediscover France.”
Restaurants outside the Paris region opened earlier this month, and Paris cafes were allowed to serve people outside but not open their doors.
After three months of losses, some restaurateurs fear it will take a long time for business to come back. “People got in the habit of no longer going to restaurants,” chef Amandine Chaignot tells Le Parisien newspaper.
— AP
Iran warns it may reimpose lockdown as virus infections soar
Iran warns it may have to reimpose tough measures against the novel coronavirus to ensure social distancing, as it reports more than 100 deaths for a second straight day.
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari says 113 new fatalities take to 8,950 the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the country’s outbreak began in February.
She also says another 2,449 people had tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the Islamic Republic’s overall caseload to 189,876.
Iran’s government shut schools, postponed major public events and barred inter-city travel to stop the virus’s spread in March before gradually easing restrictions from April.
Official figures have shown a rising trajectory in new confirmed cases since early May, when Iran hit a near two-month low in daily recorded infections.
Government spokesman Ali Rabiei bemoans the lack of social distancing among people at holy sites and on public transportation.
“In the (Tehran) subway, although 90 percent of passengers use masks, social distancing is not being observed,” he tells a news conference.
— AFP
Foreign minister speaks to Bedouin diplomat manhandled by guards
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi says he has spoken to Israel’s first-ever Bedouin diplomat, who has complained to police that he was manhandled by security guards at a bus depot in Jerusalem.
“There is no room in Israeli society for violence,” says Ashkenazi in a tweet. “I trust law enforcement will investigate the matter and get to the bottom of it.”
Parts of Beijing locked down as virus outbreak gathers fresh pace
All indoor sports and entertainment venues are shut down in China’s capital as authorities race to contain a coronavirus outbreak linked to a wholesale food market, with some neighborhoods placed under completed lockdown.
Tens of thousands of people are also targeted in a massive test and trace program, as the number of cases from the new Beijing cluster increased to 79.
The outbreak comes after China had largely brought the virus under control following its emergence in a central Chinese city late last year, highlighting the enduring dangers for the rest of the world about a second wave of the pandemic.
Indoor sports and entertainment venues across Beijing have been ordered to close, the municipal party committee says at a press conference Monday.
City official Xu Ying tells reporters that all areas must “strengthen public space disinfection and temporarily close sports and recreation indoor facilities,” as well as increasing temperature checks and forbidding non-residents from entering communities.
Earlier today health officials reported 49 new coronavirus cases nationwide, including 36 more in Beijing where a cluster linked to the Xinfadi market in the south of the city has fueled fears of a second wave of infections.
— AFP
Thousands at Jerusalem protest seek lifeline for culture
Thousands of people are rallying outside the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem on behalf of the country’s ailing cultural industry, which has been hit hard by the pandemic, reports say.
Prominent singers, actors and other workers are demanding government help to bail out the industry.
Israel knows annexation will hurt burgeoning Gulf ties — official
Israel is well aware that West Bank annexation would impair burgeoning ties with Gulf states, a diplomatic official tells Army Radio.
“It’s obvious to us that the pace of relations between Israel and Gulf states will slow or be halted as a result of annexation,” the official says, days after a UAE diplomat penned an op-ed in an Israeli newspaper against the move.
Jordan snubs Netanyahu, Gantz over annexation — report
Jordan’s King Abdullah II is not taking phone calls from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the Hashemite kingdom seethes over Israeli plans to annex portions of the West Bank, the Palestinian Ma’an news agency reports.
The Jordanian leadership is also being coy with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and is refusing to set a date for a meeting on the annexation plans, the report says, citing a Jordanian official.
