Some EU states said pushing for recognition of Palestinian state

A number of European countries are pushing for EU member states to recognize a Palestinian state as a response to US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, the Haaretz daily reports.

According to the report, the initiative is being led by Luxembourg, whose Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn has discussed it with numerous countries, though it remains unclear if they support the move.

Israel is working to block such a move and today told countries that could recognize a Palestinian state that doing so would thwart any possibility of direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, the report says.

Other states reportedly backing the intiative are Sweden and Malta.

Following the release of the US plan, the EU’s foreign minister released a statement strongly criticizing the proposal, though the bloc as a whole has not condemned the initiative amid opposition from some member states.