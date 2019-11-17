State prosecutors delay annual gathering as Netanyahu indictment decision looms

The head of the Joint List of four predominantly Arab parties has requested protect after threats against him, Army Radio reports.

In a letter to the police commissioner and head of the Knesset Guard, Ayman Odeh highlighted a graphic shared on Twitter of his head imposed on a uniform of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group.

The text accompany the tweet reads: “After the last flareup and the protests in support of Gaza I was remained of what Ayman Odeh told Army Radio: ‘I want to be opposition leader and receive security briefings,’ but the left still doesn’t understand the danger of Hamas and Islamic Jihad supporters in the Israeli Knesset and wants to form a narrow government with them.”

The letter from Odeh says the photo is seeking to portray him as an “enemy of the public” and encourage violence against him.

“History taught us the power of photos like these to lead to political murder,” he writes.

Odeh calls for an investigation into the photo and for whoever was responsible for it to be tried.

The Twitter account by behind the image, @TrueNewsIl, also shared a photo of Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi in an Islamic Jihad uniform.