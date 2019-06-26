Thousands rally in Gaza against Bahrain workshop

Thousands of Palestinians are rallying outside a UN compound in the Gaza Strip to protest the White House-led Mideast peace conference in Bahrain.

The demonstrators gather today, raising a black coffin that read “Bahrain conference to hell,” and signs that said “We are not trading our rights for money.”

Palestinians burn effigies of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The protesters call out Trump’s son-in-law, chanting “Kushner, Palestine is not for sale.”

The US president’s senior adviser Jared Kushner is spearheading the $50 billion US economic plan for the Palestinians. The proposal, which omits key political aspects, has been met with scorn by Palestinians and their leaders.

The protest, orchestrated by multiple Palestinian factions, including Gaza’s Hamas rulers, passes peacefully.

A smaller demonstration takes place in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

— AP