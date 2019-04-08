Madonna booked to perform at Eurovision in Tel Aviv

American pop superstar Madonna has been booked to perform at the Eurovision Song Contest being held in Tel Aviv next month, the Kan public broadcaster confirmed Monday.

The Live Nation production company told the Ynet news site that Madonna will perform two songs during the finals of the international singing competition on May 14. One song will be a well-known single, while the other will be a track off of one of her more recent albums.

According to the report, Madonna will arrive in Israel several days before the March 14 show, accompanied by an entourage of some 160 people.

Madonna has performed in Israel three times: in 1993, 2009, and during the summer of 2012. A longtime Kabbalah enthusiast, Madonna has made pilgrimages to Israel on several occasions, as well.

Israel won the Eurovision Song Contest for the first time in two decades last year, with Netta Barzilai’s women’s empowerment anthem, “Toy.” The win gave Israel the right to host the 2019 contest, but it also set off months of tussling over funding and which city would play host.

Hosting the contest is expected to cost Israel up to NIS 190 million ($52 million), according to media reports, but will also bring in millions in tourist dollars and priceless media exposure.

Israel is expected to host tens of thousands of tourists, and the event is seen as a rare chance for the country to market a more friendly side of itself to the world.

Ynet previously reported that the $1.5 million price tag for a 15-minute Madonna performance will be paid for by Canadian-Israeli billionaire Sylvan Adams.

Adams has lived in Israel since 2015, and has funded several major projects, including the Giro d’Italia Big Start bike race that took place in the Jerusalem area last year. He also recently donated $5 million to SpaceIL, the non-profit organization that is behind the initiative to land the first Israeli spacecraft on the moon.