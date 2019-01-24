Jewish teen charged in killing of Palestinian to be released to house arrest

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Iran’s FM: If US and its Mideast allies don’t feel safe, it is their own fault
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says it is the fault of the United States and not Iran if it and its allies in the Middle East do not feel safe.
In a post on his Twitter account, Zarif implies Israel and other US-backed countries in the region were behind the American decision to dispatch an aircraft carrier group to the Persian Gulf, writing “the B-Team is at it again.” Zarif said last month the “B team” consists of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.
The #B_Team is at it again: From announcements of naval movements (that actually occurred last month) to dire warnings about so-called “Iranian threats”.
If US and clients don't feel safe, it's because they're despised by the people of the region— blaming Iran won’t reverse that. pic.twitter.com/AZmHbJKOch
— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) May 7, 2019
Egypt upholds death penalty for 13 on terror charges
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s highest appeals court has upheld death sentences for 13 people convicted of terror charges over attacks in the capital in which explosive devices killed at least two police officers.
The Court of Cassation Tuesday upholds life sentences for 17 others and lesser sentences for another nine, all on similar charges.
The defendants were accused of attempting to kill policemen and civilians by planting explosive devices outside a university campus in December 2014 and a presidential palace the following month. The attacks also wounded 12 people.
The initial sentences were handed down in 2017, with five others acquitted.
Egypt has come under international criticism in recent years for handing down mass death sentences. Most such sentences have been tied up in the courts and never carried out.
— AP
Ambassador to UN leads fellow envoys on tour of rocket-hit Ashkelon
Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon takes fellow envoys from the United Nations to tour the southern coastal city of Ashkelon after it was hit by heavy rocket fire over the weekend during fighting in the Gaza Strip.
The ambassadors see the home of Moshe Agadi, a 58-year-old father of four killed by a rocket that slammed into his home, as well as a school in the city that was damaged.
“We came to Ashkelon in order to strengthen the residents of the south and show the world from up close the aggression of Hamas,” Danon is quoted saying in a Hebrew-language statement from Israel’s mission to the UN.
“The time has come for the Security Council to designate Hamas a terror group that carries out double war crimes and uses its citizens as a human shield, and this will be my next move at the UN,” adds the Israeli envoy, referring to the terror group that rules Gaza.
Andrejs Pildegovics, Latvia’s ambassador to the UN, says the envoys are in Ashkelon “to learn about the damage that terror leaves.”
“We’re all very worried about the results of the escalation [in violence] between Israel and Gaza and are hoping that people will come to the region,” the statement quotes Pildegovics saying.
Independence Day flyover to pass over south in show of support after Gaza fighting
The Israel Defense Forces says the air force’s Independence Day flyover will pass over communities in southern Israel this year following heavy violence in the Gaza Strip over the weekend, in a sign of support for local residents.
“The flyover will pass above communities of the Gaza periphery in the south and will express the IDF’s admiration for the residents of the south and the strength and resilience they displayed during the recent days of fighting and over the years,” the army writes on its official Twitter page ahead of Independence Day on Thursday.
Beginning early Saturday, terror groups in Gaza fired some 690 missiles at Israel, killing four Israelis. The IDF conducted over 300 strikes in response, with the Strip’s Hamas-run health ministry reporting 29 killed. At least 11 of those have been acknowledged by Hamas and Islamic Jihad as their members.
Airstrikes in rebel-held northwestern Syria kill 4
BEIRUT — Opposition activists say government forces have intensified their bombardment of rebel-held towns and villages in northwestern Syria, striking a market where four people were killed.
The new wave of violence that began on April 30 is the worst since September, when Russia and Turkey brokered a ceasefire that averted a government offensive on Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold.
Opposition-linked first responders, known as the White Helmets, say warplanes bombed a market in the village of Ras el-Ain on Tuesday, killing four people and wounding 20. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, reported airstrikes and shelling on Idlib and northern rebel-held parts of Hama province.
The latest wave of violence was triggered by attacks by al-Qaeda-linked militants that killed dozens of troops.
— AP
Jewish teen charged in killing of Palestinian to be released to house arrest
An Israeli court has ordered that a Jewish teen suspected of hurling a stone that struck and killed a Palestinian woman in a car in the northern West Bank last October be released to house arrest.
The suspect’s attorney tells The Times of Israel that his client will be released next Tuesday and will wear an electronic monitor.
The 16-year-old suspect, who cannot be named because of privacy laws protecting minors, was charged in January in the death of 47-year-old mother-of-eight Aisha Rabi.
Prosecutors has said DNA belonging to the suspect was found on a stone that hit the vehicle in which Rabi was traveling.
— Jacob Magid
