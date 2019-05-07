Europe could reimpose sanctions if Iran violates nuclear deal — French official

A French presidential official is warning the European Union could reimpose sanctions on Iran if it violates parts of the 2015 nuclear deal limiting its nuclear program.

“We do not want Tehran to announce tomorrow actions that would violate the nuclear agreement, because in this case we Europeans would be obliged to reimpose sanctions as per the terms of the agreement,” the unnamed official tells Reuters. “We don’t want that and we hope that the Iranians will not make this decision.”

The comments come as Iranian state-media reports that the country would unveil new measures Wednesday meant to counter American sanctions that were reimposed on Iran as part of US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the nuclear deal last year.