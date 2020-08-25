Ministers extend virus restrictions till start of school year, as cases rise

Israel’s coronavirus cabinet extended the current raft of virus restrictions by another week, as new daily infections climbed to the highest number in a month.

The committee of cabinet ministers voted by phone late Monday to extend social distancing limits barring large gatherings till August 31.

The Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee has 24 hours to overturn the decision or it goes into effect.

Under the extended rules, open-air gatherings are limited to 30 people. In closed spaces, the limit is 20 people. Individuals are required to stand two meters apart in public spaces and businesses.

Those numbers apply to all conferences, festivals, organized trips or parties, as well as religious events and ceremonies — including in private settings.

Anyone experiencing a fever or respiratory symptoms is not allowed to walk around in public spaces. Cars are limited to three people at a time, including the driver, with the exception of members of the same household.

Meanwhile, Health Ministry figures Tuesday morning showed that 1,888 new coronavirus infections were detected on Monday, the highest figure since July 29. Some 21,000 Israelis are currently sick with the virus and an estimated 58,000 are in isolation.

Worryingly, the figures also showed 424 seriously ill patients from the virus, the highest number yet, marking a steady rise over the past month, from 315 on July 27 to 358 on August 6, and 379 on August 16.

Another 12 people died of the virus between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, bringing the death toll to 856.

It is too early to determine whether the rising infection rate is a statistical blip or a significant turnaround for generally steady detection rates over the past month.

If the rates do not stabilize in the coming week, stronger restrictions are likely to come into force on September 1, the start of the school year.

A Monday meeting of the coronavirus cabinet was delayed over disagreements between Haredi lawmakers and the country’s coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu about distancing rules for synagogues and religious seminaries during the coming holiday season.

The heads of the two Haredi parties, Shas and United Torah Judaism, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri and Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman, respectively, agreed to new restrictions proposed by Gamzu on synagogues that would see the prayer halls divided into groups of 10 with four square meters of floor space per worshiper.

But disagreements remain over the stiffer restrictions Gamzu is demanding for cities with higher infection rates, many of which are areas with large Haredi populations.