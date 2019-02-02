Mtanes Shihadeh secures top spot on Balad party slate for upcoming election

Mtanes Shihadeh on Saturday secured the first spot on the Israeli Arab Balad party ticket, which is part of the Joint (Arab) List, ahead of the general election on April 9.

“We will deal with all the challenges facing the Balad party and Palestinian society,” Shihadeh said at the start of the poll, which he won in a second round with a narrow majority of 12 votes.

“We will emphasize a state for all its citizens as a substitute for the nation-state law,” he added, referring to legislation defining Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people, which has been labeled discriminatory by minority groups.

Shihadeh told the Kan public broadcaster that his first priority was to prevent the disintegration of the Joint List, and that he would work to prevent narrow interests from dividing it.

Party leader Jamal Zahalka opened the vote by declaring that Balad “is not part of the Israeli left, but is an integral part of the Palestinian national movement,” Kan reported.

Zahalka also called on Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to lift sanctions on Hamas in Gaza and to end security coordination with Israel, as well as condemning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “a war criminal responsible for the deaths of thousands.”

The event also heard greetings from former lawmaker Azmi Bishara, who left Israel in 2007 as he was being investigated for allegedly spying for Hezbollah, and ex-lawmaker Basel Ghattas, who is serving a prison sentence for smuggling contraband to Palestinian security prisoners in an Israeli jail.

Sixteen candidates are running to secure a spot on Balad’s slate, and will be chosen by 594 party committee members in Nazareth; at least two of the party’s four current Knesset members are set to depart.

The second place on the slate was taken by Hibba Yazik.

Balad currently holds four of the Joint List’s 13 seats in the 120-member Knesset. These are held by Zahalka, Hanin Zoabi, Joumah Azbarga and Neven Abu Rahmoun.

However, Zahalka and Zoabi had recently announced they would not run for reelection. The departure of the two firebrands has been welcomed by some Jewish lawmakers, who have accused them of acting against the nation from within the legislature.

Zoabi has in the past called for the dissolution of the State of Israel and has sailed on the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara in 2010 in a bid to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza. She has become a favorite target of the Israeli right over her constant stream of controversial comments throughout the years, including calling IDF soldiers “murderers” and other similar rhetoric.

Zahalka has said he will remain chairman of Balad.

It is not yet clear how the four parties making up the Joint List will run in the upcoming elections. MK Ahmad Tibi has announced his Ta’al party will run separately from the others, and it’s possible for the Joint List to fragment further. However, talks between Ta’al, Ra’am, Hadash and Balad are ongoing.

On Friday, Hadash reelected Ayman Odeh as its chairman. Odeh also leads the Joint List. MK Aida Touma-Suleiman was chosen for the second spot on the Hadash party ticket, while Ofer Kassif placed third. Kassif is currently the only Jewish candidate on the mostly Arab party’s list, after Dov Khenin announced his resignation from politics last month.