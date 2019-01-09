Netanyahu resubmits request for wealthy benefactors to cover legal fees

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday resubmitted a request to the state ombudsman to allow his wealthy associates to pick up the tab for his legal bills in a series of corruption investigations.

Netanyahu, who police have recommended be indicted in three separate criminal cases, has been seeking permission for US tycoon Spencer Partrich and Netanyahu’s cousin Nathan Milikowsky to cover his legal expenses relating to the probes, one of which involves gifts he received from billionaire benefactors.

The State Comptroller’s Permits Committee last month denied Netanyahu’s request for funding from Partrich and Milikowsky, saying it was inappropriate to have his legal fees covered by wealthy benefactors when he is under suspicion of illicit financial ties with such associates.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, Netanyahu’s latest request contains details absent in the previous one, raising the chances it would be approved by the State Comptroller. The Permits Committee had faulted the prime minister for not including the amounts he was seeking from the donors, how much has already been contributed, and to which cases the money would be designated.

If approved, the outside funding for Netanyahu’s legal bills is expected to amount to several million dollars, the report said.

Netanyahu’s net worth is estimated at NIS 42 million ($11 million), Forbes Israel reported in 2015, making him the fourth-richest politician in Israel at the time and the richest member of the current 120-seat Knesset.

Last year, both Milikowsky and Partrich were questioned by police in the Netanyahu investigation dubbed Case 1000, in which the prime minister and his wife are suspected of receiving some NIS 1 million ($282,000) in illicit gifts from businessmen in return for certain benefits. In his testimony, Partrich admitted to police that he had bought Netanyahu a number of expensive suits, but said Milikowsky paid him back for them, Haaretz reported in January.

Netanyahu is also being investigated in two other probes involving potential quid pro quo deals for regulatory favors in exchange for positive media coverage.

He has denied wrongdoing in all of the cases, and has accused police, media, and law enforcement of waging a witch hunt against him.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is currently reviewing the cases and weighing whether to announce his intention to indict Netanyahu, which the premier has called for him not to do before Knesset elections in April.

Media reports have indicated that Mandelblit will announce his decision on a possible indictment, pending a hearing, in February.