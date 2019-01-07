Netanyahu to deliver ‘dramatic statement,’ reportedly over probes

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will give “a dramatic statement” to the media at 8 p.m. Monday, his Likud party said, sparking a flurry of speculation.

There was no further information on the content or nature of the planned statement. The announcement will be broadcast on social media by the Prime Minister’s Office and is expected to be carried live by Israel’s main news channels.

(The Times of Israel liveblog will cover the statement as it happens.)

The statement will be given from the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem. No press will be allowed to attend, a spokesperson said.

The announcement may concern Netanyahu’s criminal investigations, currently under review by the attorney general as he weighs whether to indict the premier in three criminal probes.

Netanyahu has been vocal in recent days in his opposition to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s reported intention of announcing his decision on a possible draft indictment prior to the April 9 general election.

The Haaretz daily, citing a source close to Netanyahu, said the announcement will include new information regarding the investigations against him.

The prime minister has been keeping a tight lid on the coming announcement, the substance of which is known only to him and some lawyers, according to the report.

On Twitter, he characterized the announcement as “special.”

On social media and television, speculation ran wild over what the announcement could be, from unfounded theories that Netanyahu could step down temporarily to concentrate on his legal battles to guesses that Likud could join with another political party, among other ideas.

Because the statement was released by the Likud party, it was seen as unlikely to relate to diplomatic or national security initiatives.

Netanyahu is suspected of bribery in three cases, one of which involves gifts from wealthy associates with the other two involving potential quid-pro-quo deals for regulatory favors in exchange for positive media coverage.

Netanyahu has dismissed the allegations as a witch hunt and has pushed for Mandelblit to hold back on releasing a decision to indict until after the election, citing the fact that a hearing process on the matter in which he would give his side of the story cannot be completed before the election.

Press reports have indicated that Mandelblit’s office expects to announce a decision next month.