Palestinian caught smuggling two pipe bombs into West Bank military court

A Palestinian man tried to to smuggle two pipe bombs into a West Bank military court Thursday by hiding them under his shirt, police said in a statement, adding that alert officers had foiled the attempted attack.

The entrance to the Samaria Military Court in the village of Salem was briefly blocked and the area cordoned off while police sappers inspected the improvised explosive devices.

Officers on guard at the court “noticed a number of things which raised their suspicions” the statement said. One of the officers cocked his gun and, aiming it at the suspect, instructed him to raise his shirt. When he did so, two pipe bombs fell to the ground.

Officer immediately closed down the entrance and moved the public away from the area while sappers worked to neutralize the pipe bombs. A search of the suspect also uncovered a number of pistol bullets, police said.

There were no injuries in the incident and the suspect, 18, from a Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin, was taken away for questioning.

Pipe bombs are frequently used by Palestinian assailants in attempted attacks at the Samaria Military Court.

In August 2018 police arrested two Palestinian teenagers who were found holding improvised explosive devices outside the military courthouse.

In May that year, security forces arrested two Palestinians after they were caught with three pipe bombs at the entrance to the court. The youths were also said to be in possession of a gas canister.

On March 11, 2018, security forces foiled an attempt to smuggle two pipe bombs into the court when two Palestinians, both 16-year-old residents of Jenin, were detained by Border Police guards at the security checkpoint at the entrance to the court.