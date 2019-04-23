PM’s office seeks security for Netanyahu, Gantz families for 2 years post-term

The Prime Minister’s Office has reportedly requested security details for the families of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz — for two years after their terms end.

The PMO on May 14 contacted the Ciechanover Commission, which is responsible for the security of senior officials, and made the request, Channel 13 news reported Sunday.

“The prime minister’s children will receive a security detail, including close security in Israel and abroad,” read the application, according to the report. “The security level of the former prime minister’s family (wife and children) will be maintained for 24 months from the end of his term. At the end of 24 months, the need for a security detail will be authorized by the ministerial committee once every 12 months and in line with the recommendations of the professionals.”

The report said that the Shin Bet security service was surprised by the request and did not believe it to be necessary.

The Alternate Prime Minister’s Office was officially created last month. It will be held by Gantz for 18 months, then transferred to Netanyahu as part of a power-sharing deal, whereupon Gantz — who is now serving as defense minister — will become prime minister.

The report did not clarify if the two years of requested security would be concurrent with Netanyahu’s role as alternate prime minister, or begin after it ends.

The Prime Minister’s Office, Gantz’s bureau and the Shin Bet refused to comment to the outlet on the report.

Gantz will also reportedly get a security motorcade similar to that of Netanyahu due to his new role as alternate prime minister at a cost of NIS 23 million ($6.6 million) per year.

Gantz will also be eligible for a police escort, with vehicles specifically designated for his use, Channel 12 reported last week.

As no money was set aside for the motorcade in the current state budget, funding for it will have to come from cuts elsewhere, the network said.