Police find submachine gun hidden in high school students’ bag of books

Police conducting a stop and search Monday of three Arab Israeli high school students found a submachine gun hidden among schoolbooks in a bag they had with them.

The students, all aged 17, who attend a high school in the Galilee region, were arrested on suspicion of weapons trading and being in possession of a firearm, Israel Police said in a statement.

Police said that as part of a crackdown on illegal weapons in the Arab Israeli community they stopped a car the three students were in and during a search of their belongings uncovered a Carlo submachine gun, a reference to a homemade or craft-produced rudimentary version of the Carl Gustav submachine gun.

A magazine for the gun was also found.

The Haifa Magistrate’s Court extended the suspects’ remand until Wednesday.

Police said that since the beginning of the year they have confiscated more than 4,700 weapons from the Arab Israeli community. In the northern district alone, police seized 440 weapons, including Carlo submachine guns, shot guns, M-16 assault rifles and pistols. In addition police found nearly 300 explosive devices — including grenades.

Arab communities and leaders have demanded police step up enforcement to make their streets safe, saying the Israel Police largely ignores the violence in their communities, from family feuds and mafia turf wars to domestic violence and so-called honor killings. Illegal firearms are a particular concern.

Police adamantly reject the allegations of indifference and say they are doing everything they can to stem the violence.