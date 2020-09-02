Posters lauding Nazism hung at Arizona State University

Posters glorifying Nazism were found on the Tempe campus of Arizona State University for the second time in less than a year.

The posters, discovered on Sunday morning, read “Hitler was right,” “unity of our blood” and other comments deemed anti-Semitic, the Arizona Republic reported. Campus police removed the posters.

The university is investigating the origin of the posters, the newspaper reported, citing a statement from the university.

Similar flyers were posted around the Tempe campus in November.

The neo-Nazi organization Folksfront took credit for both sets of posters. Its website calls it “the official media source for the Folkish Resistance Movement, a National Socialist political organization based primarily out of North America.” It also said the group wants “to spread our message not only in North America but throughout the entire English-speaking world.”

Rabbi Shmuel Tiechtel, head of the Chabad House at Arizona State University, posted a message to his Facebook page on Tuesday, saying “tens of students have reached out for support” after the discovery of the flyers.

“This is a painful post to write and it’s painful to look at these pictures, but this is an important post to write so we can stand together against bigotry, add in light and respond appropriately,” he wrote. He noted that the flyers came days after an arsonist torched the Chabad Center for Jewish Life at the University of Delaware in Newark.

Students returned to campus in mid-August.

“Ensuring the safety and security of our students is a top priority, and the university undertakes extensive efforts to ensure student safety is not compromised,” the university statement said. “ASU is a community that values diversity, tolerance, respect and inclusion. We support open debate and honest disagreements, but not hateful rhetoric.”