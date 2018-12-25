Rapper sorry for ‘Jewish money’ lyrics that snagged LeBron

An Atlanta rapper apologized Monday over lyrics mentioning “Jewish money,” after NBA superstar LeBron James came under fire for posting a video of himself singing the words from his song.

“The Jewish people I know are very wise with there [sic] money so that’s why I said we been gettin’ Jewish money I never thought anyone would take offense I’m sorry if I offended everybody never my intention I love all people,” 21 Savage wrote on Twitter.

The tweet by 21 Savage, whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, came after James apologized for sharing the video of himself singing the rapper’s song “Asmr” and removed the post from his Instagram account.

“Apologies, for sure, if I offended anyone. That’s not why I chose to share that lyric. I always [post lyrics]. That’s what I do. I ride in my car, I listen to great music, and that was the byproduct of it. So, I actually thought it was a compliment, and obviously it wasn’t through the lens of a lot of people. My apologies. It definitely was not the intent, obviously, to hurt anybody,” James told ESPN Sunday after his Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The full lyrics from the song are: “We been gettin’ that Jewish money, everything is Kosher (On God) Bought myself a ‘Ventador and bought my bitch a Roadster (Straight up) Drive my Lambo to the store, I’ma wave with my doors.”