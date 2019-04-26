Rare whale shark spotted in Eilat

Tourists visiting the coral reefs off the southern Israeli city of Eilat were treated to a rare sight on Friday: a whale shark swimming just off shore.

Whale sharks, the largest species of fish — weighing 12 tons or more — are harmless to humans and are usually found in open waters.

While tens of thousands of Israelis flocked to national parks on Friday for the second Passover festival, few were on hand to see the gentle giant of the sea, whose presence was highlighted by the Israel Nature and Parks Authority..

According to the parks authority, the thousands of Israelis who traveled to the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt over the holiday had taken all the parking spots near the reef, which lies near the border, deterring visitors who mistakenly believed the site to be full.