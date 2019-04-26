Tens of thousands visit national parks on Second Passover

Tens of thousands of Israelis took advantage of fair weather on Friday, Pesach Sheni (or the Second Passover holiday), to visit the country’s nature reserves and national parks.

The Israel Nature and Parks Authority estimated that around 80,000 people had visited by noon.

Popular locations included the Yarkon National Park east of Tel Aviv; the Ashkelon National Park; Gan HaShlosha (Sakhne) and the Banias Nature Reserve in the north; and Massada and Ein Gedi in the south.

Thousands of people were also enjoying the beaches of the Sea of Galilee.

Authorities said several parks and beaches had been closed to further visitors due to the large numbers.