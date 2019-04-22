Reverse exodus: Defying terror warning, 20,000 Israelis go to Sinai for Passover

More than 23, 000 Israelis crossed the southern border into the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt ahead of the Passover holiday, Hebrew media reported, ignoring a government warning of a serious threat of terror attacks.

Long a popular tourist destination because of its picturesque desert beaches, laid back atmosphere and cheap prices, the area has also been the target of several major terror attacks that have killed over 100 foreign nationals including Israelis.

The Counter-Terrorism Bureau of Israel’s National Security Council says there is a “serious threat of the perpetration of terrorist attacks against Sinai tourists, including Israelis.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The bureau repeated its call for all Israelis staying there to “leave the area immediately and return to Israel” and “strongly recommends that all those wishing to go to Sinai refrain from doing so.”

Nevertheless, many Israelis were undeterred.

“It’s crazy packed here. I’m sure there are more people here than at the exodus from Egypt,” one traveler told Channel 12 from the Taba crossing, referring to the Passover story.

She said she had been waiting at the border for more than three hours for a ride to her hotel as the local taxi drivers failed to deal with the crush.

Asked why she would go to Sinai, the woman replied; ” One, we have no money and it’s cheap, two, it’s close, three, everyone else is going so why shouldn’t we and four, no real reason not to.”

Asked about terror warnings, she replied; “Warnings? There are more Israelis there now than Egyptians.”

The travel warning could be heard being broadcast in the background over a speaker system at the border.

However, the warning is only a recommendation and not legally binding. The advisory adds that the decision is at “the discretion of each person and at his sole responsibility.”

In a highly unusual move two years ago Israel closed it’s border with Egypt for 11 days during the 2017 Passover vacation due to fears of terror attacks, primarily by Islamic terror groups affiliated with IS who have taken a hold of some Sinai territory and have been battling the Egyptian military for several years.

That decision marked one of the few times the Taba crossing was shut down since its opening in 1982 following the Israeli-Egyptian peace deal. The crossing was shut down in 2014 following a terror attack on the Egyptian side of the border. It was closed in 2011 when Israel also assessed there was a high risk of terror attacks.

In July, 2005, 88 people including one Israeli were killed in a series of bomb attacks in the resort city of Sharm El Sheikh in the southern Sinai.

On October 7, 2004, 12 Israelis were among 34 people killed in a string of terrorist bombings against tourists in Sinai.