Republican Jewish Coalition launches $50,000 pro-Trump ad campaign

JTA — The Republican Jewish Coalition has launched a $50,000 ad buy in battleground states.

To kick it off, the group released an eight-minute video highlighting President Donald Trump’s pro-Israel record on Friday.

“President Trump is the most pro-Israel president in American history and with this video, the RJC is bringing that message to a targeted audience of data-modeled, persuadable Jewish voters in key states for the 2020 election,” RJC Executive Director Matt Brooks said in a statement.

The video features statements from prominent Israelis, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and ordinary citizens touting Trump’s record on Israel.

The “Sunrise” campaign follows the RJC’s ad campaign “Shanda,” which launched in November.