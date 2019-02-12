Teenager, 16, killed in brawl in East Jerusalem

A 16-year-old boy died early Tuesday morning from injuries he sustained during a brawl in East Jerusalem.

Three other people were also lightly injured in the fight, which broke out the day before.

The teenager was taken to Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem in critical condition and later died of his wounds.

Police opened an investigation into the incident, which reportedly involved several members of the same family, and so far eight people have been arrested.