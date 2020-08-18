UK architect banned for calling Judaism a ‘cult,’ urging discrimination

A British architect has been banned from practicing over a Facebook post in which he called for discrimination against Jews, justifying anti-Semitic prejudice by calling Judaism a “cult” that “creates resentment and suspicion.”

In a ruling handed down last week, Britain’s Architects Board decided to remove Peter Kellow’s name from the list of practicing architects after 47 years, concluding that he had breached the Architects Code and failed to apologize, express remorse or distance himself from the post.

Kellow’s post on April 2019 commented on the issue of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party, which was then led by the far-left Jeremy Corbyn, and its widespread characterization as racism against Jews.

Kellow asserted that anti-Jewish sentiment wasn’t racism because “there is no such thing as the Jewish race. This is one of the many stunts that Judaists have pulled on non-Judaists who have swallowed it whole.

“There is no doubt that Judaists have suffered from unfair and cruel treatment at many times in history but this was never racially motivated until the late nineteenth century and bloomed in the ideology of Adolf Hitler,” he wrote.

“Hitler used the myth of a Jewish race that the Judaists had invented against them. It is not far from the truth to say the Judaists were the inventers of European racism for they asserted they were racially different to the rest of us.

“Judaists have got themselves into a lot of trouble thougout [sic] history being subject to pogroms, ghettos and expulsions. I am not saying this was justified, but why do we see this consistent pattern?

“The problem people have and always have had with Judaism is not about race. It is because Judaism is a cult,” Kellow argued, adding that Jews — as well as Sunni Muslims, Mormons and other groups — “try to create a society within the general society.”

“Cults work against the interest of the general society as its members, in subscribing to a society within the society favour each other over the rest of us. This naturally creates resentment and suspicion. How can you trust such people?” he added.

Kellow said that “we must put restraints on their ability to create a society within a society” by registering all adult Jews and banning them from holding any “important public office where they are in a position to descrimiate [sic] between cult members and non-cult members,” giving as an example the position of a judge.

He also advocated for barring Jewish schools, since “no cult can run its own ‘faith’ schools.” He said no Jewish clothing should be allowed in public except a skullcap.

The Architects Registration Board began an investigation of the post in June last year, the Daily Mail reported Monday night.

In the disciplinary hearing, held on August 12-13, Kellow stood by his post and claimed it wasn’t inappropriate, racist or anti-Semitic.

The board concluded that Kellow’s “failings diminish both his reputation and that of the profession generally. Treating others fairly and with respect are core qualities that any member of the public should be able to expect from a professional.”

It added that he “has not expressed any meaningful understanding of how he has fallen short in this regard. Architects hold a privileged position in society, which brings with it responsibilities, including the obligation to treat others fairly and without discrimination.”

Kellow said he would appeal the decision, accusing the board of being a “kangaroo court” and taking on “the role of Orwell’s Thought Police.”

“To any reasonable person to suggest that a post on Facebook could have anything to do with professional conduct is ridiculous,” he claimed. “Professional conduct is conduct during the exercising of your profession.”