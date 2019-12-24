Unattended Hanukkah candle caused fire at yeshiva near London

JTA — A yeshiva near London that was heavily damaged in a fire on the first night of Hanukkah was caused by a “misplaced” candle.

The fire at Canvey Island, a fishing village south of London where about 60 Haredi Orthodox Jewish families moved in 2015, broke out Sunday night.

“The initial investigation indicates that the cause of the fire may have been a misplaced candle, left unattended and fell over. There is no suggestion of foul play,” Joel Friedman, spokesman for the Jewish community of Canvey, told local media.

The 10,000-square-foot compound, which housed a convenience store, an events hall, and multiple classrooms, had polystyrene ceiling tiles that are widely considered to be a fire hazard.

Seven firefighting crews were required to put out the blaze, according to the BBC.

LONDON: NISSIM: Massive fire destroys Canvey Island Yeshiva near London, Boys were out at a Chanukah party. Sifrei Torah, Tefillin reportedly destroyed R’L. pic.twitter.com/2Fp3uYmXWf — KolHaolam (@KolHaolam) December 22, 2019

The members of the Canvey Island community live in residential houses across the street from the yeshiva and communal center. They moved there from Stamford Hill and other areas of London mainly because of rising houses prices in those neighborhoods.