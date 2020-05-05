Western Wall reopens to worshipers after coronavirus restrictions relaxed

The Western Wall Plaza reopened to worshipers on Tuesday morning.

The reopening comes after the government relaxed some of its coronavirus restrictions, including canceling the restriction on joining outdoor prayer services only within 500 meters from a person’s home.

For the last few weeks, only 10 and then 19 worshipers could be at the Western Wall at any time, and only those who live in the Old City.

The plaza in front of the Western Wall will be divided into as many prayer areas as possible in accordance with government social distancing regulations, The Western Wall Heritage Foundation, which operates the holy site, said in a statement.

“For the next few days, up to 300 worshipers will be allowed to come to the Western Wall plaza simultaneously, contingent on them wearing masks. Should the prayer areas all get full, worshipers will be requested to wait outside the entrances to the Western Wall, with the required distances between them, until space becomes available,” the Foundation said.

Reports also said that worshipers will have their temperatures taken and personal details recorded before they can enter the plaza.

The Western Wall tunnels will remain closed for the time being.