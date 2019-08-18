Cop injured in Jerusalem stabbing attack released from hospital

A policeman injured in a terror attack last week in Jerusalem’s Old City was released from the hospital Sunday after his condition improved.

The officer, in his 40s, was moderately injured on Thursday by two Palestinian assailants who charged at him with a knife from inside the Temple Mount holy site. The stabbers were shot by security forces at the scene. One of them was pronounced dead, while the second was critically wounded and taken to the hospital, a police spokesperson said.

Shaare Zedek hospital, where the Israeli victim had been treated, said on Sunday that he was being sent home to continue his recovery.

“The policeman arrived in moderate condition with several wounds in his upper body,” said the medical center’s director, Prof. Ofer Marin. “After quick treatment at the trauma department and further examinations to verify that there are no serious injuries, he was transferred to the surgery department for recovery.

“We are very happy with the swift recovery and wish him good health.”

The officer’s name has not been published.

Graphic video footage from the scene showed the two teenagers walk up from behind a group of police officers stationed in the Old City. As they approached, they suddenly pulled out knives and began repeatedly stabbing one of the cops. Other officers at the scene opened fire at the pair as they were stabbing the victim.

The attack came amid heightened tensions surrounding the Old City’s Temple Mount, following clashes at the holy site last week.

Meanwhile, a teen seriously wounded in a car-ramming attack in the West Bank over the weekend remained in serious condition Sunday after undergoing neurosurgery, although his life was said to no longer be in danger.

Nahum Nevis, 17, and his 19-year-old sister Noam were hit by a car Friday as they waited for a bus outside the Elazar settlement where they reside.

The car overturned after the terror attack, and when the assailant tried to emerge from it, he was shot dead by an off-duty police officer who was driving behind him.

While Nahum remained sedated and hooked up to a respirator, Hebrew-language media reported a slight improvement in Noam’s condition as she was transferred from Shaare Zedek Medical Center to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, where her brother is.

The director of Hadassah, Prof. Yoram Weiss, said Friday that Nahum had suffered a skull fracture and a brain injury. Doctors at Shaare Zedek said Noam had injuries to her limbs.

Video of the attack, which was recorded by the officer on his dashboard camera, showed that the two siblings were not standing behind the reinforced pillars set up in front of the bus stop to protect against car-ramming attacks.

Judah Ari Gross contributed to this report.