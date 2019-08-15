Cop injured in stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City; 2 assailants shot

Two assailants stabbed a police officer, moderately injuring him, in an apparent terror attack in Jerusalem’s Old City on Thursday, officials said.

The assailants were shot by security forces at the scene. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, the second was critically wounded and taken to the hospital, a police spokesperson said.

The injured police officer was approximately 40 years old. He sustained stab wounds to the upper body, medics said.

“We gave him medical care, including stopping the bleeding and bandaging him, and we took him to the hospital,” one of the medics on the scene said.

The officer was taken to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

“After being diagnosed in the trauma unit, he as transferred for a series of tests and additional care,” a hospital spokesperson said.

The stabbing attack occurred outside the Old City’s Chain Gate. The surrounding area was closed off, police said.

The attack came amid heightened tensions surrounding the Old City’s Temple Mount, following clashes at the holy site last week.