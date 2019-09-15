Netanyahu: Applying sovereignty over settlements ‘will come up’ in US peace plan

The cabinet has approved normalizing the West Bank outpost of Mevo’ot Yeriho after the election.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who last week said the move was not possible during an election period, today withdrew his objection, as the cabinet met in the illegal outpost.

The attorney general had said in his initial ruling that approving the action ahead of the vote could be seen as political propaganda.

The reason for his change of heart is not immediately clear.