Netanyahu: Applying sovereignty over settlements ‘will come up’ in US peace plan

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Cabinet approves normalizing illegal outpost of Mevo’ot Yeriho after election
The cabinet has approved normalizing the West Bank outpost of Mevo’ot Yeriho after the election.
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who last week said the move was not possible during an election period, today withdrew his objection, as the cabinet met in the illegal outpost.
The attorney general had said in his initial ruling that approving the action ahead of the vote could be seen as political propaganda.
The reason for his change of heart is not immediately clear.
Elections Committee chief rejects PM’s request to meet on alleged voter fraud
Central Elections Committee chief Justice Hanan Melcer rejects the prime minister’s request for an emergency meeting before Tuesday’s vote to discuss the threat of supposed election fraud.
In his decision Melcer cites the tight schedule in the final days before the vote, as well as the fact that “the committee is not an investigative body and does not have concrete authority to instruct police.”
He adds that the premier and other lawmakers are free to write in with any concerns.
Bennett’s US peace plan map not based on actual proposal, Yamina admits
It appears Yamina candidate Naftali Bennett’s purported map of settlement “islands” under the long awaited US peace plan is not based on actual knowledge of the upcoming proposal.
A spokesperson for Yamina tells The Times of Israel: “The map has been compiled by the Yamina party, to highlight the serious threat facing Israel with such a deal.
“The map is based on compiled statements by the prime minister, the US administration, and former minister Bennett’s knowledge of the negotiations.”
— with Raphael Ahren
Zarif: Don’t blame Iran for Saudi oil attacks
Iran’s foreign minister says blaming his country for Yemeni rebel attacks on major Saudi oil sites will not end the war in the Arab world’s most impoverished country — but that talks might.
Mohammad Javad Zarif also says in a tweet that “Having failed at ‘max pressure,’ US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo turning to ‘max deceit.'”
He adds: “Blaming Iran won’t end disaster. Accepting our April ’15 proposal to end war & begin talks may.”
Having failed at "max pressure", @SecPompeo's turning to "max deceit"
US & its clients are stuck in Yemen because of illusion that weapon superiority will lead to military victory.
Blaming Iran won't end disaster. Accepting our April '15 proposal to end war & begin talks may.
— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) September 15, 2019
Turkey receives second battery of S-400 defense system
Turkey says it has received a second battery of Russian S-400 defense systems which have soured its relations with the US, led to Ankara being kicked out of the F-35 fighter program and raised the prospect of American sanctions on the country.
According to a Reuters report, Turkish authorities say the anti-aircraft system will go online next April.
The US believes Turkey’s posession of the system could compromise its F-35 stealth aircraft program and aid Russian intelligence.
Netanyahu: Applying sovereignty over settlements ‘will come up’ in US peace plan
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his plan to apply Israeli sovereignty over all West Bank settlements will “come up” as part of the upcoming US peace initiative.
He says he is referring to “all our communities in Judea and Samaria, including the [settlement] blocs as well as areas outside the blocs, and other areas crucial to our security and to securing our legacy.”
Netanyahu makes the statement while is convening his final pre-election cabinet meeting at the Jordan Valley Regional Council — a part of the West Bank he’s vowed to annex if reelected.
It is not immediately clear what Netanyahu means by this — whether such intentions have been incorporated into Washington’s plan or whether Israel will insist upon the move as part of any accord.
Netanyahu’s annexation plans have sparked a cascade of international condemnations. Critics say it could inflame the Middle East and eliminate any remaining Palestinian hope of establishing a state.
comments