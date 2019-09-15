At final UTJ rally, Litzman decries ‘slander and humiliation’ of ultra-Orthodox

Tens of thousands of people are participating in a final election rally of the United Torah Judaism party in Jerusalem.

At the rally, UTJ head Yaakov Litzman decries the intentions of the Blue and White and Yisrael Beytenu parties to form a government without ultra-Orthodox parties.

“To think how people would react in Israel and in the world if they’d announce a government without Ethiopians, without Druze, and so on,” he says. “But it’s fine to hurt the Haredim, to slander and humiliate [them].

“The values of Judaism, important and simple issues which were taboo to touch for years — everything is being reopened.”