Turkey says Israel turning into ‘racist, apartheid regime’ with annexation plans

Ultra-Orthodox leaders are incensed with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz for likening himself to the Biblical figure of Moses.

Asked earlier about several gaffes he’s made during interviews, the political neophyte said: “I prefer a prime minister who considers what is best for the people, looks at people as equals, even if he makes a mistake for one second.

“Moses was a stutterer and needed [his brother] Aaron to speak for him, but was a great leader, right? Wasn’t a great speaker. We’ll get there.”

United Torah Judaism chief Yaakov Litzman says he was “horrified” by the comparison and calls on Gantz to show humility.

UTJ’s Yisrael Eichler says: “Moses went with Aaron the priest who blessed Israel with love. In contrast Gantz is going with Balaam to curse Israel with eternal hatred.”

Gantz’s alliance with secularist Yair Lapid and his recent insistence that he will seek to form a secular government have raised the ire of Haredi MKs.