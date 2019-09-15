Brig. Gen. Hidai Zilberman officially enters role as IDF spokesman

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his plan to apply Israeli sovereignty over all West Bank settlements will “come up” as part of the upcoming US peace initiative.

He says he is referring to “all our communities in Judea and Samaria, including the [settlement] blocs as well as areas outside the blocs, and other areas crucial to our security and to securing our legacy.”

Netanyahu makes the statement while is convening his final pre-election cabinet meeting at the Jordan Valley Regional Council — a part of the West Bank he’s vowed to annex if reelected.

It is not immediately clear what Netanyahu means by this — whether such intentions have been incorporated into Washington’s plan or whether Israel will insist upon the move as part of any accord.

Netanyahu’s annexation plans have sparked a cascade of international condemnations. Critics say it could inflame the Middle East and eliminate any remaining Palestinian hope of establishing a state.